Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, MLA and Former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday reached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in Hyderabad for questioning in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

Speaking to ANI, KT Rama Rao alleged that the ACB is not allowing his advocates to accompany him to the ACB office.

"I am here as a law-abiding citizen respecting the honourable high court, respecting anit corruptions bureaus direction to appear before them. They are not allowing my advocates, not allowing me to have my rights. All I am seeking of the Anti-corruption Bureau is that they respect the high court judgement. High court in fact has reserved its judgement... all I am asking the ECB is to ensure that my rights are protected as an individual and a citizen. I am entitled to my lawyers being present with me but unfortunately, they seem to have a different opinion. I am a law-abiding citizen therefore I am here but if they don't want to ensure that my rights as a citizen are protected, (I have the) right to walk away," KT Rama Rao said.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against BRS working president and MLA Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

ED has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively. (ANI)

