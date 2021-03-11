Aizawl, Mar 11 (PTI) A 47-year old leader of Manipur- based militant group Kuki National Army (India) was apprehended by the Assam Rifles in Aizawl on Thursday, an official of the paramilitary force said.

He has been identified as Nehjang Haokip, the commander-in-chief of KNA(I), the official said.

Acting on intelligent inputs, troopers of Assam Rifles carried out a search operation in Aizawl's Thuampui area and nabbed Haokip, a resident of Churachandpur in neighbouring Manipur.

No weapon was recovered from his possession, he said.

Haokip was later handed over to the Mizoram police, the official added.

KNA(I) is the armed wing of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which is currently engaged in a tripartite political dialogue with the Centre and the Manipur government.

The KNO, and another militant outfit, the United Peoples' Front (UPF), had long been demanding a territorial council for Kuki people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)