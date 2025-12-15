Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday stressed that the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in 2027 is a significant opportunity for the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami offered prayers at the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal, Haridwar, and also visited the revered Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi Temple. At the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple, the Chief Minister performed Dugdha Abhishek and offered prayers seeking blessings for the state's progress and prosperity, as well as for the successful, grand, and divine organisation of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

"The Kumbh Mela and the Kumbh city of Haridwar hold immense importance not only in the country but across the world. The state government is undertaking concrete measures to ensure the Kumbh Mela is organised in a divine and grand manner," CM Dhami said, as per the CMO.

"Effective arrangements are being made to expand the Kumbh Mela area and to ensure convenience, smooth movement, and security for the devotees visiting the fair, so that people from across the country and the world return with a memorable experience," he emphasised.

Expressing gratitude for the blessings received from saints and seers, the Chief Minister appealed to them and the local residents to continue their support and cooperation for the successful organisation of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

On the occasion, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri, appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the preservation of culture and said that the saint community would extend full cooperation to the state government for the divine and grand organisation of the Kumbh Mela.

Akhara Parishad General Secretary Mahant Rajendra Das, Vaishno Das of Digambar Akhara, Shri Mahant Murli Das of Nirvani Akhara, Kothari Jaswinder Singh of Nirmal Akhara, Raghavendra Das of Bada Udaseen Akhara, Jagatar Muni of Naya Akhara, Satya Giri of Atal Akhara, Manoj Giri, and several other saints and seers were present on the occasion. Thereafter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered special prayers at the Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi Temple in Kankhal. (ANI)

