Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the "Mall of Srinagar" on the outskirts of Srinagar tomorrow a release said.

The 10 lakh square feet shopping mall will be inaugurated in the Industrial Estate Sempora, Srinagar.

The Dubai-based Emaar group will develop this mall 10 lakh square feet in area in Srinagar, it added.

"The UAE and India are comprehensive strategic partners and this project by Emaar will be a landmark of J&K and is the first foreign project in J&K," said the statement.

The foundation stone is being laid tomorrow by Lieutenant Governor of J&K at Sempore, Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The "Mall of Srinagar" by Emaar is the first outlet of the UAE-based real estate company in J&K, it added.

Coming up on the outskirts of Srinagar, the project to be developed by the Emaar group will enrich the shopping experience of locals who had to travel outside the UT for big events like marriages and other social functions.

Emaar Properties is Dubai's biggest developer.

It is believed to be the first major foreign investment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre is leaving no stone unturned to attract foreign investment to generate employment opportunities. (ANI)

