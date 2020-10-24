Kargil, Oct 24 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday launched the 100-day campaign to provide assured portable water supply to schools and anganwadi centres in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

He also promised opening of drinking water quality testing labs under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Har Ghar Jal.

Ladakh has 907 schools and 1140 anganwadi centres, out of which 258 Schools and 401 anganwadi centres do not have reliable and functional water supply, the spokesman said, adding that during the next 100 days, all such schools and anganwadi centres would be provided functional tap connection by the UT administration.

Launching the field test kits (FTKs) training to panchayats for drinking water quality testing here, Mathur appreciated the efforts of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for its efforts towards the successful implementation of the JJM in the UT so far.

However, he underlined the need to ensure due participation of the public representatives, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and the general public during the implementation of the scheme at all levels.

He also stressed on a proper blend of technology and traditional methods of water management to ensure assured water supply to the local populations.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary PHE Ajeet Kumar Sahu apprised the L-G about the objectives of JJM, strategy, safe and secure drinking water supply management, preparatory steps, planning and implementation and other related aspects to connect each and every household of Ladakh with piped water supply by the year 2022-23.

Sahu, who also heads Irrigation and Flood Control and Urban Development, also informed him about the present status of functional household tap connections (FHTCs) and the year-wise action plan, and target to be completed in four phases by 2022-23, the spokesman said.

He also enumerated the status of drinking water quality monitoring, testing of drinking water sources and delivery points in Leh and Kargil districts besides the status of NABL accreditation of the drinking water testing laboratories.

Later, the commissioner secretary and the members of the Smart Cities Mission informed the L-G about various consultative meetings with the stakeholders in Leh and Kargil districts for starting up of projects under the mission with requisite core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment, application of smart solutions and overall improvement of the quality of life of the citizens.

For the purpose of implementation of the Smart Cities Mission, the action plan is being prepared and core committees have also been constituted for concept and policy decisions while a website is being launched by the end of this month for public consultations, the spokesman said.

As a part of his two-day tour to the district, Mathur also convened a meeting with Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan and the executive councillors wherein a number of issues pertaining to the development of the district besides issues related to winter preparations were discussed in detail, the spokesman said.

He said scores of public delegations, including the religious, political and social organisations, public representatives, PRI members and individuals also called on the L-G and projected their issues and demands.

The L-G assured the Executive Council of the LAHDC, Kargil and the public delegations that all their issues and concerns would be considered on priority and appropriate steps would be taken to find out reasonable solutions in each case.

On the first day of his visit, Mathur inaugurated the newly established RTPCR Laboratory at COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Kurbathang here and also visited the LAHDC Council Secretariat Kargil, and took stock of the ongoing work on the construction and upgradation of the Secretariat building.

During the course of the tour, the officers concerned informed the L-G that almost 90 per cent work on the construction of the main building of the Secretariat has been completed.

