Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) ArcelorMittal Group Chairman L N Mittal called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday and expressed his desire to set up a solar plant with 4,500 MW capacity in the state with an investment of about Rs 19,000 crore, according to an official statement.

Mittal met Gehlot at his residence and discussed the facilities extended by the state government for the purpose.

According to the statement, the chief minister also invited him to invest in the mining sector and other industries in the state.

He also said entrepreneurs making investments in the state will get full support from the state government.

