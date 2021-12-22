Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI): A 24-year-old labourer died after an accidental fall into a well outside the compound wall of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse in Siddipet district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police official said the labourer, along with some others, was cleaning the well on Tuesday evening when the mishap occurred. His body was fished out this morning and sent for a postmortem.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Enforce 'No Mask, No Entry' Rule at Shops and Workplaces, Orders Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Rao's farmhouse is located at Erravalli village in the district.

The labourer's father has told the police that his son had a history of fits, the official said. A case was registered, the official added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)