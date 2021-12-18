Varanasi (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 36-year-old labourer engaged in preparations for the proposed event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23 here allegedly committed suicide, police said on Saturday.

Vikram, a resident of Afzalpur in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, was depressed due to an illness. He committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday night, they said.

He was working at the proposed site of the prime minister's rally at Pindra Karkhianv under Phulpur police station area and used a rope to hang himself from a pole on the other side of the venue, police said.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, they said.

