Gurugram, Jan 26 (PTI) A 52-year-old labourer hailing from Bihar was allegedly bludgeoned to death over a monetary dispute and his body dumped in the bushes in Sector 56 in Gurugram, police said.

The son of the deceased has alleged that a contractor with whom his father had a dispute over wages was behind the killing.

According to the police, they got information about a blood-soaked body lying in the bushes near the Rapid Metro station on Golf Course Road Wednesday morning and reached the spot.

There were injury marks in his head and face indicating that he was hit with a heavy object. A brick was also found lying nearby.

The deceased was identified as Ram Vilas, a native of Bihar.

Based on a complaint filed by the labourer's son, an FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station.

Sector 56 police station SHO Sanjeev Kumar said they were scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

