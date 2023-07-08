Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) A 53-year-old labourer has succumbed to his injuries, a week after he was allegedly thrashed by a chicken shop owner and his colleague in Kalina in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The labourer died at a civic hospital on Friday.

Police arrested one of the two men involved in the attack last week.

According to police, the labourer had asked the shopkeeper to hire him for daily wage work on the day of the incident but an argument ensued between them.

The chicken seller attacked the labourer with a bamboo stick joined by his colleague, an official said.

The labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital and later to Sion Hospital where he died during treatment.

Police had registered a case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are investigating how many persons were involved in the incident.

A call on adding section 302 of IPC for murder will be taken after the investigation.

