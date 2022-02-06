Leh, Feb 6 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 26,821 on Sunday as 111 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 226.

While 57 fresh cases were reported from Kargil district, 54 were from Leh district, the officials said.

Of the total 226 deaths, 167 were reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil, according to the officials.

As many as 165 patients -- 134 in Leh and 31 in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19. With this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh has gone up to 25,570, the officials said.

There are 1,025 active cases -- 586 in Leh and 439 in Kargil -- in the union territory. The positivity rate stands at 4.2 per cent, they said.

