Leh, May 1 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh declared all government employees dealing with the public as frontline workers and began COVID-19 vaccination drive for them on Saturday, Lt Governor R K Mathur said.

The LG was speaking to BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Chief Executive Councilor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson who called on him at the Raj Niwas here, an official spokesman said.

"Ladakh is among the best performing states and Union Territories in terms of vaccination… All employees dealing with the public have been included among frontline workers and their vaccination has been started from today (Saturday)," the Lt Governor said.

For covering other new categories, he said the administration is in consultation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Highlighting the losses incurred by the tourism sector of Ladakh due to the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Namgyal requested Mathur to consider providing relief for the sector, including exemption of renewal fee for guest houses, travel agencies, and permit for commercial taxis, the spokesman said.

The delegation also requested the Lt Governor for expediting the wildlife clearances for development projects across Ladakh, he said, adding Mathur assured them that the proposals submitted would be considered during the upcoming Wildlife Board meeting.

Namgyal and Gyalson also discussed promotion of employees in various departments and the possibility of adding revenue sources for LAHDC, Leh, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration extended temporary closure of government and private schools till May 15 amid spurt in COVID-19 cases.

"All government and private schools including residential hostels and institutions up to class 12 imparting in-person classes or coaching in Leh district shall continue to remain closed till May 15," an official order said.

