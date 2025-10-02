Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Wednesdaychaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South PK Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Sanjay Kumar, CO 79, Rajat Jain, CO 25, and other senior officials.

The officials briefed the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Lt Governor lauded the relentless efforts of security forces and the civil administration in restoring normalcy over the past week under challenging circumstances, an official statement said.

He also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the people of Ladakh. Reviewing the welfare measures, Kavinder Gupta enquired about the condition of the remaining injured undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

He directed the administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care. He further directed the Deputy Commissioner that, in cases where advanced medical treatment is required outside the UT, the administration must provide all possible humanitarian aid and financial support so that no individual faces hardship or feels neglected.

Appealing to the citizens, the Lt Governor urged people not to pay heed to rumors or misinformation and assured them that peace and harmony will be safeguarded at all costs. He emphasized that the administration, along with security forces, is fully committed to maintaining peace, law, and order across the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor further assured that very soon all restrictions imposed as precautionary measures will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilizes. "Peace and development are the top priorities of the administration. Together, with the cooperation of the people, Ladakh will continue on the path of progress," he added. (ANI)

