Leh, Jul 17 (PTI) Ladakh reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 28,629, officials said on Sunday.

All the positive cases were recorded from Leh district, they added.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, the officials said.

They said the number of active cases has risen to 68 in the union territory -- all in Leh.

Seven more people were cured of the disease, the officials said, adding the total number of recoveries stands at 28,333.

As many as 2,371 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, 579 people, including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles, at Khaltse, 179 at Upshi check-point for the virus, the officials said.

