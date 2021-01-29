Leh, Jan 29 (PTI) Ladakh reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 9,704, officials said on Friday.

All the new cases were detected in Leh on Sunday, they said..

Two more patients recovered in Ladakh, pushing the total number of active cases to 63.

Ladakh has so far recorded 129 COVID-related deaths - 85 in Leh and 44 in Kargil. Both the patients who recovered are residents of Leh, bringing down the active cases in the district to 57, the officials said, adding that there are only four active cases in Kargil district.

