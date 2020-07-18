Leh, Jul 18 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh rose to two on Saturday after one more person succumbed to the disease, while eight fresh cases pushed the tally in the union territory to 1,159, officials said.

The 82-year-old man from Hardas village died at a hospital in Kargil district on Friday, they said, adding that he was also suffering from other ailments, including severe chest congestion.

Also Read | India Summons Pakistan High Commissioner to Lodge Protest Over Ceasefire Violation That Claim 3 Lives: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

He was admitted to the hospital just a couple of days back, the officials said.

With his death, the COVID-19 toll in Ladakh has risen to two.

Also Read | Karnataka: Dead Body of Man in Belagavi Carried on Cart for Funeral, Locals Refuse Help Fearing COVID-19 Transmission.

On June 1, veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Namgyal tested positive hours after his death in Leh district.

Five more cases were reported in Leh district, while three were detected in Kargil, the officials said.

However, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district dropped to 172 after 12 more patients were cured and subsequently discharged on Saturday.

Leh has 142 active cases, while Kargil has 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)