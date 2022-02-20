Leh, Feb 20 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 27,801 on Sunday as 55 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

There are 398 active cases in the Union Territory, of which 325 are in Leh district and 60 in Kargil district, the officials said.

According to the officials, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 228 with 168 fatalities in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

Of the new cases, 50 were detected in Leh and five in Kargil, while 62 patients-- 45 in Leh and 17 in Kargil – were discharged after undergoing successful treatment, the officials said.

They said the total number of recoveries has increased to 27,175.

