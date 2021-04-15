Leh, Apr 15 (PTI) Ladakh has reported an all-time high of daily COVID-19 cases with 208 new cases recorded along with one fatality, pushing the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 11,278, officials said on Thursday.

Ladakh has recorded over 1,000 new COVID cases in the past 11 days.

A total of 208 new positive sample reports of COVID-19 were received and all the positive reports were received from Leh, they said.

With one more death of a virus affected patient in Leh, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has reached 132 including 88 in Leh and 44 in Kargil, the officials added.

The UT has discharged seven patients, all of them from Leh. With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 1,051, which included 985 in Leh district and 66 in Kargil district, they said.

