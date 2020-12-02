Leh, Dec 2 (PTI) Two more patients died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the fatality count to 119, while 62 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the Union Territory to 8,477, a bulletin said on Wednesday.

The latest COVID-related deaths were reported from Leh, taking the district toll to 77 while rest of the 42 deaths had taken place in Kargil district, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services said.

It said of the 62 new cases, 55 persons tested positive in Leh and seven others in Kargil district.

However, the number of active cases in Ladakh had come down to 793 – 681 in Leh and 112 in Kargil – after 76 more patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the number of cured cases increased to 7,565, which is 89 per cent of the total cases.

