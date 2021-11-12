Leh, Nov 11 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 15 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally of infections to 21,098, while the count of active cases of the disease in the union territory rose to 130, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 209 Covid-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Ten more patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, pushing the number of recoveries to 20,759, they said.

All new cases were reported in Leh, the officials said.

No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Thursday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 130 – 126 in Leh and four in Kargil.

