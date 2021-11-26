Leh, Nov 26 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 21,435 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 213, officials said on Friday.

All the 38 fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

Of the total Covid-related deaths -- 155 were reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

Twenty eight patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and the total number of cured patients is 20,987, they said.

A total of 1,369 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 235, including 216 in Leh and 19 in Kargil district, they said.

