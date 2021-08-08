Leh, Aug 8 (PTI) Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, while an equal number of patients were cured, taking the overall infection tally in the Union territory to 20,385 and 65 active cases, officials said on Sunday.

The UT has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,113 patients have recovered till date.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Son’s Cricket Coach in Indirapuram Area; Case Registered.

The officials said over 4,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday, and six of them tested positive for the infection in Leh and one in Kargil.

After the detection of the new cases, Leh accounted for a total of 16,820 infections, while the tally in Kargil has gone up to 3,565.

Also Read | India Records 39,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 491 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Six patients were discharged in Leh and one in Kargil, they said, adding that there are now 53 active cases in Leh and 12 in Kargil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)