Leh, Oct 26 (PTI) Ladakh recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,908 while the active cases in the union territory stood at 37, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Also Read | UP Tragedy: Man Who Took Leave for Wife’s Karwa Chauth, Daughter’s First Birthday Dies in Road Accident.

Four patients of coronavirus have been cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the tally of cured patients to 20,663, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Monday.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Midnight Drama in Lucknow Over Kiran Gosavi's Surrender As He Fails To Turn Up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)