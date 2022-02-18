Leh, Feb 17 (PTI) Ladakh Scouts on Thursday lifted the 15th Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Cup of men's Ice Hockey Championship defeating ITBP here.

The final match was held at the Ice hockey rink in the NDS Sports Complex in Leh.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

The Chairman of LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, who presided over the closing ceremony, highlighted the popularity of the game in the Union Territory and said sportspersons from Ladakh have a great potential in bringing laurels at the national and international level.

He said the Sixth Hill Council is dedicated to the strengthening of sports infrastructures at grass-root levels in every corner of the district.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

The tournament has been organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Leh, in collaboration with Ladakh Winter Sports Club.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)