Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said the monthly financial assistance under the Ladki Bahin Yojana cannot be raised to Rs 2,100 as promised by Mahayuti alliance before the assembly polls, given the severe financial stress caused by the scheme.

Noting that the scheme had shaped the BJP-led alliance's victory in the 2024 assembly polls, the Social Justice Minister stressed the government would ensure that the welfare scheme continue even if it meant taking a loan to fulfil the commitment.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Detained for Taking Obscene Photos of Woman Near BBMP Hospital, Released After Paying Fine in Karnataka.

"It is a reality that the monthly amount of Rs 1,500 cannot be raised to Rs 2,100. But people make an issue out of it saying the scheme will be ended or the amount will be slashed. The commitment under the Ladki Bahin Scheme will be fulfilled," Shirsat said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women who meet the annual income criterion are provided Rs 1,500 every month.

Also Read | Account Balance Is INR 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542: Hathras Man Becomes ‘World’s Richest Person’ After Bank Account Credited With 36-Digit Amount.

Shirsat on Saturday accused Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of “high-handedness” over what he termed as the “illegal” diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

The minister had said the state government should better close the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds.

On Monday, he called for the need to bring in a law that does not allow the slashing of funds for the social justice and tribal affairs department.

Notably, Shirsat had alleged in March that the allocation to the Social Justice Department was slashed by Rs 7,000 crore in the Budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)