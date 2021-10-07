New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing in the case relating to the violence in which eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is hearing the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the violence.

Four farmers were among eight people who died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

