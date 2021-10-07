Google is all set to launch its Pixel 6 Series on October 19, 2021. On Tuesday, the company teased the Pixel 6 Series launch on its official Twitter account revealing its launch date and time. As per the teaser, the launch will commence at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via 'Made By Google' YouTube account. The Pixel 6 Series will comprise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Launch Set for October 19, 2021.

Ahead of its launch, a German retailer has leaked the prices & specifications of the Pixel 6 handset via promotional material posted online. The price and specifications were then spotted and leaked by tipster Nils Ahrensmeier.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: Google)

As per the tipster, Google Pixel 6 will be priced at EUR 649 (approximately Rs 56,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The company is also said to organise a pre-order offer that will run from October 19 to October 27, 2021. During the pre-order, buyers will be eligible to get Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 worth Rs EUR 279.99 (approximately Rs 24,200) for free.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Digit)

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 6 device will get a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera and a 12MP secondary snapper. At the front, there could be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset is likely to come packed with a 4,620mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the display. According to a fresh leak, the Pixel 6 smartphone will come with facial recognition. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Google will announce the official prices of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).