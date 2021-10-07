New Delhi, October 7: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of south India including Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till October 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards. Under the influence of the current weather systems, heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and coastal Karnataka during October 7-10, over Tamil Nadu on October 7; over interior Karnataka during October 7 and 8, 2021. Cyclone Jawad, The Name Given by Saudi Arabia, Will be the Next Cyclone After Shaheen; Know What 'Jawad' Means.

The IMD said that rainfall activity is likely to gain momentum in the above-mentioned states due to a trough in easterlies which runs from this cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu coast to north Konkan across central parts of Tamil Nadu, north Kerala and Coastal Karnataka in lower levels. The IMD said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4-5 days.

The IMD said that the withdrawal line continues to pass through Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jalore, Bhuj and conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.

