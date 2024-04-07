By Sahil Pandey

Kavratti (Lakshadweep) [India], April 7 (ANI): As Lakshadweep is all set to vote in the general elections on April 19, during the first phase, District Collector and District Election Officer Arjun Mohan said the preparations are on right track and movement of the EVM will happen through high speed vessels to navigate safely through water.

Talking to ANI about the preparations, Arjun Mohan said, "We are going to conduct the election on April 19. For Lakshwadeep, the biggest challenge is always the movement of men and materials. There are 10 inhabited islands and we have polling stations in all these 10 islands. So, the important thing for us is to ensure that all the men and materials are reaching these islands."

"So, this is the biggest task as far as election department is concerned. we are on right track and have ensured that we have appointed enough men and enough polling officials," he added.

Regarding the movement of EVMs, Lakshadweep collector said administration has ensured that the movement is on plan and at present EVMs are in Kavratti.

"This time EVM will be moving on April 16, three days before the polling. We have also received clearance from Election Commission. So, we will be moving into all the islands through our dedicated high speed vessels," Mohan added.

The Collector further said that the internet connectivity has improved a lot and the cVIGIL app is being used for the first time.

"In 2019, when the elections were held, we did not have very good internet connectivity and were dependent on satellite-based connectivity. Now we are connected via fibre as well. This Kerala-Lakshadweep fibre connectivity has improved our network connectivity. Because of that, this is the first election in which we are using the cVIGIL app, and people are also using it. We have already received more than 10 complaints in that and we have successfully solved the problems in the 100 minutes stipulated time," Mohan mentioned.

As Lakshwadeep has always had a high percentage of polling, the administration is also working hard by providing water vessel movement for people and numerous election awareness campaigns.

"Lakshwadeep is one constituency where the poll percentage is more than 85. So, we are to ensure that we are not coming down. we have conducted intensive SVEEP campaigns across all the islands," the Collector said.

"We have conducted many water awareness programmes and regional programmes. We have been to all the colleges available in the islands and conducted programmes. We have ensured that all the new voters who are eligible to vote are enrolled," he added.

Collector Arjun Mohan informed that efforts are being made to make Lakshadweep voters residing outside the UT are also able to come and vote in their constituency.

"Those who are in other parts of the country, like mainly our people, are there in Kerala also. We have to ensure that these voters are reaching their polling stations during the election phase. So, for that, we have to actively coordinate with the port department and ensure that there is a sufficient schedule," he added. (ANI)

