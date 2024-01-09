Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], January 9 (ANI): In Lakshadweep, comprising a total of 36 islands, including ten inhabited ones, the administration has recently proposed additional tourism projects.

Government-led tourism activities, managed by SPORTS (Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports), include the iconic Paradise Island huts. A new proposal under the Smart City initiative aims to introduce a 90-room hotel.

Also Read | Suchana Seth Arrested for Murder in Candolim: All You Need To Know About Bengaluru-Based CEO Who Killed Her Son in Goa and Travelled With His Body to Karnataka.

In the private sector, India's first water villa project, initiated by an Indian group, stands out as a major endeavor. The archipelago gained attention for its natural beauty, particularly after Prime Minister Modi's recent visit.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

Also Read | Kysanur Forest Disease Kills Girl in Shivamogga: 19-Year-Old Dies of KFD in Karnataka.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Former Member of Parliament from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bishnu Pada Ray, condemned the unjust criticism from Maldivian ministers.

"Recently, Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep, an island located far from the Maldives. During Congress's era, despite being represented by the Prime Minister and Speaker, the region saw limited development. PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep highlighted the potential for tourism development. What the ministers of our neighbouring country, the Maldives, said about PM Modi is not correct. This led to the suspension of three Maldivian ministers by the President. By uttering these words, plenty of damage has been done to your country's tourism. Consequently, negative opinions about Modi are impacting tourism. People are cancelling their tickets. Today, people across India, including film stars, cricket players, and other patriotic individuals, are not expressing positive opinions about you in the media. I also oppose these actions. In the future, with Modi's efforts, Lakshadweep is going to become a tourist destination surpassing even the Maldives" he said.

This surge in tourism development signals an exciting phase for Lakshadweep's travel landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)