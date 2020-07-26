Ranchi, July 25: The swab samples of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently admitted in a Ranchi hospital, were taken for COVID-19 test on Saturday, a senior doctor of the facility said. He said that the test report is expected to come on Sunday. Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Prasad's samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a COVID-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said. Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushil Hit by Car While on Duty, Declared Brought Dead at AIIMS.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)