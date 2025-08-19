New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday heard the arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi. It was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected.

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguements on behalf of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi.

Her counsel, senior advocate Maninder Singh, stated that the CBI has to show that there was corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration.

The court will continue to hear the arguments on the charge on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh submitted in relation to two sale transactions. He submitted that for every sale deed, there was a payment. In a land purchase, Rs 13 lakh was paid through a cheque.

The CBI case is that the land was given for jobs. However, as per the statement of witnesses, the land was sold for money, the senior advocate argued.

He further submitted that now all these people are made accused. If it is the case, then all the appointments should have been cancelled.

"Have CBI shown were 950 applications where filed. If they say that 30 applications were filed directly with the GM," senior counsel questioned.

He further submitted that all the due processes were followed by the applicants. Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected, he added.

Senior advocate submitted that buying land is not a crime. CBI's case is that Lalu Yadav favoured a candidate by substituting a job for land.

The CBI said 'Lalu ji ne kisi par ehasan nahi kiya. Kisi ki madad nahi ki. Jameen de jao, job le jao,' Maninder Singh argued. The land were purchased may be on cheaper rates.

"The accused should be the beneficiary without consideration. It should be without any money or any other considerations. I (Rabri Devi) paid money to these people to purchase the land. No jobs were given in lieu of land"

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with advocates Akhilesh Singh Rawat, Naveen Singh, and Varun, appeared for Rabri Devi. Advocate Manu Mishra appeared for the CBI.

The court is hearing arguements on framing of charges in a case against Lalu Prasad and his family. There are 103 accused in this case against whom the CBI filed charge sheets. The CBI has concluded its arguements on framing charges. (ANI)

