New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court heard arguements on the charge on behalf of Hema Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter) in the Land for job scam case. It was argued that the CBI was cherry-picking to target Lalu's family.

CBI has charge-sheeted Lalu Yadav and his family in the case allegedly linked with the transfer of land parcels by candidates or their family members in the name of Lalu's family members for Group D jobs in the railway.

Also Read | Anil Ambani in Trouble: ED Issues Look Out Circular Against ADAG Chairman in INR 17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Probe.

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard arguments led by senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with Aekta Vats, on behalf of Hema Yadav. Arguements on behalf of Misa Bharti are also concluded.

Senior advocate submitted that the agency is trying to dig deep to open all threads. They are just trying to attach their name in this case, somehow.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

It was argued that there was a long time gap between the dates of land transfers and the dates of jobs given. How can the investigation agency connect both, the senior advocate argued.

He further argued that the CBI has charge-sheeted 103 accused, and 12 land parcels are mentioned only.

Has any seller ever told the CBI that there was pressure from Lalu Yadav?" Singh raised a question.

The CBI has already concluded its arguements on the charge in July by Senior advocate DP Singh alongwith Manu Mishra.

It was alleged that Railway Ministry officials were pressured to clear the job applications and speed up the recruitment process.

It is alleged that the land parcels were transferred to Lalu's family at very cheap rates in return for jobs in the Railway between 2004 and 2009, during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Railway Minister.

The CBI has alleged that the accused acquired over 1 lakh square feet of land for only Rs 26 lakh, as against the circle rate of over Rs 4.39 crore.

Earlier in October 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned a private secretary to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in its Delhi office in connection with a land-for-job scam in the railways when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)