Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Tuesday turned up at the office of the Enforcement Directorate here, following a summons issued by the agency in connection with its probe into the land-for-jobs scam.

The RJD leader reached the ED's Bank Road office along with her eldest daughter Misa Bharti, the Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra, who is also named as an accused in the case.

Hundreds of party workers, who had reached the premises, raised slogans in praise of the mother-daughter duo.

"It is now obvious that the BJP unleashes central agencies on its opponents whenever it has to face an election in a state. We saw it in Jharkhand and Delhi. Now it is being seen in Bihar," alleged RJD spokesman Ejaz Ahmed.

Notably, the land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when RJD president Lalu Prasad, the husband of Rabri Devi, was the railway minister in the UPA government headed by late Manmohan Singh.

