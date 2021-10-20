New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The land use factor shall not have any adverse implications on slums or colonies in Delhi that are covered under various government schemes, the DDA said on Wednesday.

A board of enquiry set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 had its first meeting on October 18, followed by the second one on Wednesday.

One of the issues highlighted by citizens during both the meetings, was on the "exclusion of slums and JJ areas from the land use map for 2041".

During the first session, migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies, had shared their suggestions and views with the board.

The Board of Enquiry and Hearing, set up on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, is headed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman Manish Kumar Gupta.

"It should be noted by all citizens that the land use plan is a broad classification, which only identifies large land use zones and does not mark colonies or local level uses and details. Existing slum clusters occupy small land parcels and therefore cannot be shown on the land use plan," the DDA said in a statement.

Such clusters will be delineated as part of the detailed GIS-based plot-level database proposed to be developed for Delhi over the next two-three years, the urban body said.

"Existing eligible slums and eligible unauthorised colonies shall be improved or redeveloped as per the provisions of PM-UDAY, PMAY, in situ slum rehabilitation schemes or other applicable government schemes, irrespective of the underlying land use zone. The underlying land use shall not have any adverse implications for slums or colonies covered under various government schemes," it added.

On Tuesday, the DDA in a statement had said that in Wednesday's hearing, it is expected the board will hear from more than 8,300 participants from the marginalised sections of society, who have been invited to submit their suggestions orally related to JJ colonies and solid waste management.

Considering the huge number of objections, suggestions received regarding the draft Master Plan-2041, the DDA has planned to convene a series of hearings, categorically based on various sections of the draft plan such as environment, economy, heritage, shelter, transport, social infrastructure, physical infrastructure, new development polices, etc., within a month, it said.

The DDA had earlier said the hearings will be conducted online and chapter-wise.

The board of enquiry was held under the chairmanship of the vice-chairman of DDA and other senior officials of the urban body were also present.

From creating a "24-hour city" with a night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution -- these are part of the guiding principles that the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

"These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for the planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of previous plans," the draft says.

