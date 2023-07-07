Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) A landslide hit the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra track on Friday following heavy rains in the area, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 52 Crore of Manish Sisodia, His Wife Seema Sisodia and Others.

The landslide was reported near Rail Patri along the track on the Baltal-holy cave axis, they said, adding that as an impact, the pilgrimage trail was blocked.

No one was hurt as the yatra was suspended this morning following heavy rains in the area, they said.

Also Read | Climate: Landmark Shipping Deal Aims to Cut Emissions Faster.

Most of the areas in the Kashmir valley received rain on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)