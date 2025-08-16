Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): A large number of devotees visited the Krishna Janambhoomi temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday. To honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces for the success of "Operation Sindoor," a board was displayed at the temple.

This operation was a significant cross-border strike that showcased the military's prowess and strategic capabilities. The display of the board at the Krishna Janambhoomi temple highlights the intersection of patriotism and faith in Indian culture. It reflects the deep respect and admiration for the armed forces and their role in safeguarding the country. This gesture is a powerful way to acknowledge the military's contributions and reinforce national pride.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, offered prayers, and urged devotees from India and abroad to follow Lord Krishna's path of Dharma while working for society and the nation's welfare.

He also highlighted the need to preserve Sanatan heritage alongside modern development and emphasised his government's achievements.

Arriving at Krishna Janmabhoomi around 11:50 am, CM Yogi offered prayers to Thakur Keshavdev and Mata Yogmaya, followed by a pooja at the Lord Krishna Chabutra inside the sanctum sanctorum. After visiting Bhagwat Bhawan, he addressed the devotees, chanting 'Vrindavan Bihari Lal ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Radhe', as the premises reverberated with devotional echoes.

Extending greetings on the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the Chief Minister said that Braj Bhoomi is the land of Lord Vishnu's complete incarnation as Lord Krishna and his divine 'Leelas'. He added that it is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that several incarnations of the Lord have sanctified this land. From Ayodhya to Mathura, he noted, these places stand as enduring symbols of India's spiritual heritage.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that for the past eight years, he has had the privilege of participating in Janmashtami celebrations and Barsana's Rangotsav. He added that his government is committed to restoring the glory of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Govardhan, and Radha Kund, and developing them as global pilgrimage destinations. (ANI)

