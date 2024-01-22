Following the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, cities across India, from Mumbai to Delhi, were beautifully adorned with thousands of lit diyas. The mesmerising display of lights created an atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of Lord Ram. The historic day was celebrated nationwide, with videos on social media showcasing the deepotsav celebrations held across the country to mark the occasion. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Diyas Light Up Country After Ram Temple Inauguration

VIDEO | Devotees light 1,100 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) in Manali to celebrate the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/IwzdAFZIcN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Diyas lit up outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to mark Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'. pic.twitter.com/eJTTh15tnG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

1lakh diyas at Purulia's Goshala Ghat pic.twitter.com/z8YuLMl52K — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala: Diyas lit up in front of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, after the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xSQPeZjFuL — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)