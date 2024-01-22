Following the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, cities across India, from Mumbai to Delhi, were beautifully adorned with thousands of lit diyas. The mesmerising display of lights created an atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of Lord Ram. The historic day was celebrated nationwide, with videos on social media showcasing the deepotsav celebrations held across the country to mark the occasion. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Diyas Light Up Country After Ram Temple Inauguration 

