Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The last rites of Army jawan M Parashuram, who died in a landslide in Ladakh, took place with full state honours at his native village in Mahbubnagar district onSunday,officials said.

The mortal remains of the 35-year-old soldier were brought to Hyderabad on Saturday night.

He is survived by wife and two children.

A large number of people took part in the funeral and bid a tearful adieu toParashuram in Guvvanikunta hamlet in Gandeed mandal, a senior official said.

Earlier,Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, had announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia and a double bedroom house for the army jawan's family.

