Latur, Apr 18 (PTI) Eighteen people out on morning walks and other non-essential purposes amid COVID-19 restrictions in Latur in Maharashtra were fined Rs 2,000 each and subjected to antigen tests on Sunday, civic officials said.

The district added 1,813 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally here to 55,371, while the day also saw 50 deaths, which increased the toll to 934, officials said.

The number of active cases in Latur is 16,149, they added.

