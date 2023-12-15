Raipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday instructed officials to launch a campaign against leprosy, a government official said.

Sai also asked them to complete the construction of super specialty hospitals in Bilaspur and Jagdalpur cities by February next year.

During a meeting of the health and family welfare department here at Mantralaya during the day, the CM told officials to launch 'kusth ke viruddh yuddh' (fight against leprosy) and take immediate steps to make the state free of leprosy, the official said.

Officials have been asked by the CM to take immediate steps, including medical care, for the welfare of people with mental illness wandering on the streets.

"The CM ordered speeding up of construction of super specialty hospitals in Bilaspur and Jagdalpur. They have to be completed by February next year so that the facilities could be inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March," he said.

The CM took stock of the schemes of the health department, and instructed officials to improve the '108' ambulance service.

"The CM said the ambulance should reach the required spot within half an hour after being alerted about the emergency. He also directed officials to ensure availability of generic medicines in all health centres," the official said.

Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were present in the meeting.

Sai later chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the supplementary budget to be tabled in the Winter session of the Assembly, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

The session, proposed to be held later this month, will be the first after Assembly polls.

The BJP came back to power after unseating the Bhupesh Baghel government in the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17.

