New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Mann government in Punjab over the attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and said law and order situation has deteriorated in the state since the AAP came to power.

A former terrorist opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Reacting to the incident, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “It's a very serious matter."

The law and order situation in Punjab has been deteriorating since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state, he charged.

“The incident that took place at Golden Temple today has shaken every person and every patriot in this country. The Punjab government will have to give an answer to this,” Trivedi added.

Without naming anyone, the BJP leader claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab and the state's economy are deteriorating due to a "tug of war" within the AAP over “non-official CM and official CM” of the state.

