New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A group of law researchers has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking implementation of the Chief Justice's directive to increase their monthly remuneration to Rs 80,000, effective from October 1, 2022. Their plea also demands arrears along with 18 per cent annual interest.

The petition underscored that under Article 229, the Delhi High Court framed the Establishment Rules, 1972, leading to the creation of 367 posts of Senior Judicial Assistants, 120 of which were designated for law researchers under the Scheme for Engagement of Law Researchers in the High Court of Delhi.

The case was listed for hearing last week before a bench comprising Justice C Harishankar and Justice Ajay Digpaul. However, due to Justice Digpaul's recusal from the matter, it was transferred to a different bench.

During proceedings, Justice Harishankar acknowledged that law researchers often work longer hours than judges and that Supreme Court law researchers receive significantly higher remuneration.

He expressed concern that, despite two years having passed since the proposal's approval, no action had been taken, stating that law researchers deserve recognition and fair compensation for their work. Consequently, the matter was referred to a different bench for review after court vacations.

Initially, law researchers received Rs 25,000 per month, which was increased to Rs 35,000 in August 2017 upon approval from the then Acting Chief Justice. Further increments under Article 229 saw their pay rise to Rs 50,000 in August 2018, Rs 65,000 in August 2019, and, most recently, Rs 80,000 from October 2022, sanctioned by the Chief Justice.

Despite these approvals, the proposal remains pending with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Repeated representations by law researchers urging implementation have gone unheeded, with only a prospective increase from Rs 35,000 to Rs 65,000 being sanctioned in November 2021, overlooking prior approvals.

Frustrated by delays, the petitioners filed RTI applications in March and August 2024, revealing that the proposal had been submitted to GNCTD in September 2023 but was yet to be approved. Further queries to the Finance and Law Departments highlighted bureaucratic obstacles, with officials withholding information under Section 8(1)(i) of the RTI Act.

Nearly two years since the initial proposal submission, despite multiple reminders and High Court clarifications provided in May 2024, the remuneration increase has not been implemented. The petition asserted that the prolonged delay in executing the Chief Justice's directive and the continued withholding of arrears, despite clear administrative and constitutional approvals, necessitate urgent judicial intervention. (ANI)

