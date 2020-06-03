India News | Law Student Ends Life by Jumping off Building in West Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old law student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Wednesday, police said.

He has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri, they said.

"We received information at 5.13 pm regarding a suicide by a man by jumping from the terrace of a building at Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

The man was found lying in a pool of blood. It was learnt that he jumped from the rooftop of his house, the DCP said.

He was a law student in IP University and undergoing treatment for depression from a psychiatrist, police said.

