Aurangabad, Apr 11 (PTI) The law under which the Enforcement Directorate functions must be repealed as it is draconian, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said here on Monday.

Someone booked under this law is unable to get bail quickly, his or her property gets attached and the kin are left impoverished and on the streets, he alleged.

The NCP minister was here to take part in events celebrating the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Phule.

"All parties must come together to get this law repealed. It is being used today to harass public representatives and ministers," he claimed.

Incidentally, Bhujbal was in jail for a considerable period of time after being accused of corruption.

