Gurugram, Apr 2 (PTI) A 53-year-old lawyer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the court building in Sector 12, Faridabad, on Wednesday, police said.

The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet as no suicide note was found there, they said.

The police took the body in its custody and sent it for postmortem examination.

The decease has been identified as JP Dhankhar, a resident of Machhgar village in Ballabgarh tehsil of Haryana's Faridabad district, police said.

Dhankhar used to practice in Sector-12 District Court.

"The deceased lawyer had retired from the Indian Navy and used to practice in the court. At present, the body has been kept in the mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation is underway," said Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, Police Station Central, Faridabad.

It has been revealed during preliminary investigation that the lawyer was suffering from some disease.

The police suspect that he took this extreme step due to trouble caused by the disease.

A fellow lawyer of the deceased said that many lawyers saw him jumping from the fourth floor.

The fellow lawyers rushed Dhankhar to a nearby private hospital for treatment but he died en route.

