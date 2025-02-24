New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): In a recent case, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi have identified a rare and preventable cause of severe abdominal pain and anaemia in a 65-year-old woman, pointing to lead poisoning from prolonged use of alternative medicines.

According to Dr. Piyush Ranjan, Vice-Chairperson of the Institute of Liver Gastroenterology & Pancreatico Biliary Sciences at Sir Gangaram Hospital, emphasized, "This case is a stark reminder of the dangers that unregulated alternative medicines can pose. While these remedies may seem safe or natural, they can contain harmful toxins like lead that accumulate in the body over time, causing severe health issues. Early recognition and intervention are critical in such cases, and we encourage the public to be cautious when using alternative treatments that lack proper regulation and quality control."

"The patient was experiencing abdominal pain for over a month and was admitted with severe anemia, with a hemoglobin level of just 7 gm/dL. Despite initial investigations, including ultrasound, CECT abdomen, and endoscopies, no clear diagnosis was made, leaving the medical team puzzled," stated the hospital.

"However, after considering the patient's history of using "alternative medicines" for bone health, a comprehensive blood lead test and bone marrow examination were performed. Shockingly, her blood lead levels were found to be extremely high at 163.5 ug/dL (normal levels are below 10 ug/dL), confirming the diagnosis of lead poisoning," the hospital further stated.

"The patient had no history of blood in her stool, weight loss, or use of pain medications. Despite normal imaging tests, her symptoms of abdominal discomfort and constipation persisted. It was only when the possibility of lead exposure was considered that the true cause was revealed," said the hospital officials further while explaining about the symptoms of patient who come for the treatment.

Lead poisoning can occur through the ingestion of contaminated substances, and in this case, the prolonged intake of indigenous medications led to the buildup of toxic levels of lead in the patient's system.

The patient was immediately started on chelation therapy, beginning with British Antimony Lewisite (BAL) injections and subsequently switched to oral Succimer tablets. Remarkably, her symptoms improved significantly within just three days. (ANI)

