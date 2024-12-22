New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday called the Congress leader the 'Leader of Propaganda', 'Leader of Photography' and 'Leader of Panga'.

Attacking him further, the BJP leader said the Congress party has become "frustrated" after losing the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"Congress' frustration is at its peak after losing the assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra. Sometimes, Rahul Gandhi spreads lies becoming the LoP the 'leader of propaganda' and sometimes, the 'leader of photography' he used to come to parliament wearing a cap, bag, shirt, etc. and now becoming the leader of the panga, Rahul Gandhi has resorted to violence, has injured two BJP MPs, and violated the private space of BJP MP Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak," said Poonawalla.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati attacked both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress calling them as "two sides of the same coin." He further alleged that both of the parties have been engaged in politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been in the eye of the storm following his remarks on BR Ambedkar. Opposition parties have accused Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambdedkar, a charge denied by the senior BJP leader.

Following the remarks made by Shah, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament on Thursday morning, which led to a huge scuffle between the two sides with two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs while he was trying to enter Parliament in what turned out to be a face-off between Congress and BJP MPs during their protests. (ANI)

