New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Several leaders, including the BJP's Neeraj Shekhar and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, paid tributes to Congress stalwart Lalit Narayan Mishra on his 98th birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to national politics and governance.

According to a statement, a commemoration event was held here on Tuesday wherein Shekhar noted that the accomplishments of Mishra, a politician from Bihar who died in a bomb blast in 1975 at a relatively young age of 51, were an inspiration for everyone.

Mishra, who held a number of positions in the Congress and ministerial portfolios in its governments at the centre, also played an important role in popularising Mithila art, he said.

Press Council of India Chairperson Justice C K Prasad (retd) and former central information commissioner Yashovardhan Azad also spoke on the occasion, organisers said.

