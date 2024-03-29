India News | Leaders to Join Rally in Support of CM Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan on March 31: AAP's Gopal Rai

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced that several prominent leaders from the INDIA alliance will participate in a rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his recent arrest.

He said, "Reactions from the entire country came after the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The main leaders of the INDIA alliance will join the rally on March 31 in Ramlila Maidan."

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury and many more leaders have been confirmed to join the rally, Rai said.

He further said that after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, how democracy is being murdered across the country and efforts are being made to eliminate the opposition. An attempt is being made to attempt dictatorship in a country. That's why this rally is being organized under the banner of the INDIA alliance and the main slogan of the rally is "Tanasahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao".

Also Read | Indian Navy's Operation Underway To Rescue Vessel 'Al Kambar' Hijacked by Pirates in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Earlier in the day, the Hindu Sena filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court to remove Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister.

The INDIA bloc parties also held a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)